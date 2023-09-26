The version Nintendo Switch Of EA Sports FC 24 turn to 30 fps, therefore halving the frame rate compared to previous editions of FIFA that landed on the Japanese hybrid console. Well, producer Doru Logigan explained why to IGN.

“We believe FC 24 is a completely new chapter for the franchise and one we wanted to deliver to our players the same feature-rich experience available on other platforms”, said Logigan. In short, we are talking about a new system for gaming on Switch, capable of supporting features that were previously excluded from the Nintendo system.

Welcomed by the international press with good but not exciting ratings, EA Sports FC 24 worked very well on Switch during the first tests carried out by the development team, but by adding the various graphic elements the situation clearly worsened and the studio he had to compromise.