The host has decided to break the silence on the end of his marriage with Belen Rodriguez

The end of the marriage between Stefano De Martino and Belen Rodriguez is still one of the most talked about topics ever. Despite the numerous rumors that have emerged about them, the former dancer of Friends of Maria De Filippi and the Argentine showgirl have never exposed themselves about the rumors circulating about them. Now, however, everything could change.

Stefano De Martino has finally broken the silence and has exposed himself about the end of the love story with Belen Rodriguez. The host will in fact be one of the guests of the first episode of Beaststhe ratings champion program hosted by Francesca Fagnani.

Right on the stool of the journalist’s program, Stefano De Martino revealed some backstory unpublished stories on the end of the very turbulent love story with Belen Rodriguez. According to what emerged from her words, it seems that Stefano and Belen did not break up because of someone betrayal. These were the words of the well-known face of Rai2 in this regard:

My marriage didn’t end due to betrayal, I’m no saint but I really believe in the exclusivity of feelings. It has never happened to me to fall in love with another woman or to have parallel relationships, lovers. I’ve never understood men who have lovers because it must be an enormous effort.

This is what emerged from the previews of the broadcast. We just have to wait for tonight’s episode to find out what Stefano De Martino’s further revelations will be about end of the marriage with Belen Rodriguez.

BeastsStefano De Martino next host of Sanremo Festival? Her words

The interview that Stefano De Martino gave to Beasts it not only touched his private sphere, but also that professional. In this regard, Stefano De Martino declared that:

As I get older I’d like to move on to other genres, although entertainment now really amuses me.

Instead, as regards the possibility of being the next host of the Sanremo Festivalthe former dancer of Friends of Maria De Filippi he added: