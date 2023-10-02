EA Sports FC 24 it no longer has the appeal given by the name “FIFA”, but despite this, Electronic Arts’ football game continues to perform, and very well too.

The first sales data coming from the… United Kingdom as, as stated by GoNintendo, the title would be second in terms of the quantity of copies sold at launch in 2023: above it only The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

The version for Nintendo Switch, which for the first time is not a “Legacy” version but 100% complete albeit with its technical limitations, is selling very well, improving compared to the launch of FIFA 23 Legacy Edition.



Furthermore, for the moment, this positive trend compared to the previous version of the game seems to be recorded only on Nintendo Switch: the versions of EA Sports FC 24 for other platforms have not yet “exceeded” initial sales of FIFA 23while the Switch version sees an increase in sales (for the same amount of time since the official release) of 30%.

A result that can only make the fans happy Nintendo Switch playerswho can finally get their hands on a full version of EA’s football title.

We remind you that EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Nintendo Switch.