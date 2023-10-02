EThere are Sundays when we pretend to be really German. It starts at 9:30 a.m. in line at the bakery and ends at 8:15 p.m. on the couch at “Tatort” or “Polizeiruf”. At the bakery you know what you are getting. The Sunday crime thriller is more of a surprise bag: sometimes you’re excited, sometimes disappointed. Our verdict is rarely indecisive, as was the case with the recent Munich “Polizeiruf. Little Boxes” – that’s why we write about them.

It was about the murder of a research assistant at the Institute for Postcolonial Studies. Little by little, all the clichés that are commonly associated with the so-called woke milieu and identity politics are presented. There is the “non-binary” university lecturer who calls herself “Professx” and considers consensual sex between men and women “under patriarchal conditions” to be fundamentally impossible.

“Woke” students raise their middle finger when they see police officers and shout “shit”. Men are the absolute enemy, as one student says: “In principle, caution should always be exercised when a hetero-cis man enters a room.” And then there was the male murder victim who had previously declared herself to be a trans woman of color and wanted to run for women’s representative.

Weak parody of a milieu

Actually, that’s exactly what we find exciting about Sunday evening crime dramas – they often deal with socially explosive topics that are broken down into ninety minutes and made accessible to everyone. In the best case, it is entertainment with added value, an unconscious historiography of the Federal Republic.







This episode was a parody to ridicule a certain milieu that is also a red flag for conservatives and right-wingers. There is not a single figure of identification in the university milieu depicted: everyone is blinded, stubborn, and ideological. Opposite them is the trio of investigators who are not only diverse but also seem really human: a woman, a gay black man and an old white Bavarian.



Inspector Blohm goes openly, seemingly naively, into the Woken’s hostile terrain. The black police officer Ikwuakwu, who seems to have been taken from a fashion magazine, is the black key witness who does not like being a victim of racism. For him it is clear: “Sometimes it’s not racism. Sometimes it’s just stupidity.” And the Bavarian police officer Eden plays the cool neighbor next door: “Basically, I’m a feminist. Because I’ve always cleaned myself.”

Is this “police call” just a crude bashing of the queer feminist and anti-racism movements or a biting social satire? The criticism could hardly be more different: “One of the best crime novels of recent years”, “an almost brilliant debut” was celebrated on the one hand, and criticized on the other: “A rhetorical mash of the same nonsense texts that is poorly digested and then vomited out again by declaiming characters.” The criticism, which is so contradictory, is based less on film critical demands. Rather, it reflects polarization in relation to identity politics.