The Reddit forum could close in the face of the avalanche of criticism towards DICE and its employees.

Battlefield 2042 has not been the war dream we expected. Much of its content was cut before its release, which has left out spectacular situations such as volcanoes, earthquakes or tsunamis. Since November, DICE has been working on the arrangement of all the mistakes of the game, as it has given patches with news and more than 300 adjustments. And now, EA has tried to calm the community with a terrible result.

The things you want take time to focus, design and executeAndy McNamaraAs it advances PC Gamer, the director of communications for EA, Andy McNamara, published a series of tweets asking patience to the players: “Guys, people need to rest. We have things working, but we have to think about what is possible,” he explained in his thread. “Let us come back from break and get to work. I love you guys, but these expectations are brutal. The things you want take time to focus, design and execute. “

As expected, the large amount of criticism for these statements has led to the thread removal, leaving only a tweet of apology from McNamara. In addition to this, the Battlefield 2042 forum on Reddit has also caught fire, and consequently its moderators have threatened to the closure of this space: “It is an understatement when we say that this subreddit has become incredibly toxic. It’s almost impossible to have a simple discussion without insults flying around, and it’s really starting to hurt the entire Battlefield community, “the moderators post reads.

Of course, McNamara’s movement has fueled even more the flames community on Reddit, so we’ll have to see how this all ends. There is no doubt that the players have come across an unexpected version of Battlefield 2042, because its errors have not only caused the abandonment of a good part of the users, but also have made it one of the worst rated games on Steam.

More on: EA, DICE, Battlefield 2042, Errors, and Reddit.