A very expensive Lamborghini went up in flames in Eindhoven in the night from Thursday to Friday after a fierce argument. The fire brigade was quickly on the spot but could not save the vehicle – a Lamborghini Urus.



Ties Cleven



7 Jan. 2022











The Lamborghini Urus, with a catalog value of almost 300,000 euros, was parked in the Stratum district. A local resident saw everything happening around 1:30 am. “I happened to be still awake. First someone threw something burning under the car and then a woman started shouting loudly. Meanwhile, the whole car caught fire.”

Can’t be saved anymore

When the police and fire brigade arrived, the perpetrators had flown. The fire was immediately started, but the car could not be saved. According to the police, the owner went along to file a report. Nothing is known about the reason for the fight.

A day later, where the very expensive car was, only a black spot and foam residue from the extinguishing can be seen. Many local residents did not notice the fire. “I was already lying on one ear and only heard this morning that there had been a fire,” says an older man. ,,The car has been here before, with advertising texts on the side. I heard that the owner here often visits a woman in the flat.”

Shouting in the street

Another resident also heard the screams in the street. “But I didn’t pay any attention to it. I only heard of the fire this morning. That is quite intense.”

The fire of the Lamborghini with a new value of almost 300,000 euros started at the front of the car. © AS Media





