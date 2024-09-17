Electronic Arts is currently a company that is both loved and somewhat hated by the public, having made excellent games such as the Dead Space remake, Immortals of Aveum and the Star Wars Jedi saga, but also failures such as Battlefield 2042, which failed because it strayed from its roots. And in fact, the company has had a genuine interest in using Artificial Intelligence for development purposes, something that has those who are fond of its games discouraged. They have reaffirmed their focus on generative artificial intelligence, highlighting it as a key pillar in the company’s future. During a recent meeting with investors, CEO Andrew Wilson stated that generative AI will be essential for the development of its next video games, underlining the company’s commitment to this technology. Wilson highlighted how AI has already been used in the creation of stadiums for the EA Sports FC series, significantly reducing production times. Whereas it previously took up to six months to build a stadium, thanks to generative AI the process can now be completed in as little as six weeks. They expect this time to continue to decrease as the technology advances and is applied in other areas of development. At EA’s Investor Presentation, CEO Andrew Wilson says that generative AI is at the "the very core of our business." pic.twitter.com/gaTFWHEHjP — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) September 17, 2024 The CEO also mentioned that generative AI has the potential to improve the inclusivity, depth, and appeal of EA titles, which would provide a greater competitive advantage in the industry. While the long-term results remain to be seen, the company is confident that this technology will be a transformative change for its operations and the player experience. In addition to the focus on AI, it was revealed that four development studios are working on the next installment of the Battlefield franchise, known as Battlefield Next, reflecting EA’s ambitious plans for the future of video games. Via: Everyeye

