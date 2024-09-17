ANDFrench striker Kylian Mbappé made his debut as a scorer for Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday in the game against Stuttgart, which ended 3-1 in which the whites suffered at the beginning and resolved in the last minutes.

According to the criteria of

The striker, who arrived on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, needed just 22 seconds in the second half to score the goal that gave Carlo Ancelotti’s team the lead at the Santiago Bernabéu.

A long pass from Tchouameni found Rodrygo with space to run and get to the end, from where he delivered the cross that found Mbappé in scoring position.

The 25-year-old Frenchman has scored 74 goals in the Champions League. He scored nine with Monaco in the 2016-17 season and 64 during his time at PSG from 2017-18 to 2023-24.

From Stuttgart’s draw to Real Madrid’s final party

However, the Germans equalised in the 68th minute when Deniz Undava headed in a cross from Jamie Lewering.

After suffering a lot, Real Madrid had to wait until the 83rd minute to regain the lead thanks to German Antonio Rudiger, also in a corner play, after a collection by Luka Modric.

Real Madrid found peace in the 90+5, when Endrick scored his first goal in the Champions League in a tremendous counterattack in which he solved the problem with a shot from outside the area.

SPORTS

More Sports News