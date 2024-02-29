As if the mass layoffs at Supermassive Games and PlayStation, now also IT'S AT moves to reduce staff. As reported by Pureboxthe company will leave at home approximately 5%. of its employees.

“In this time of change, we expect these decisions to impact approximately 5% of our workforce. I understand that this will create uncertainty and be a challenge for many who have worked with such dedication and passion and have made an important contribution to our company. Even if that's not the case. every team will be affected, this is the most difficult part of these changes and we have deeply considered every option to try to limit the impacts on our teams.”

As if that wasn't enough, on the other hand, various sources (among which we have Comicbook) report that it would already be there a project definitively cancelled due to these layoffs.

Star Wars fans won't be happy, as the game in question should be the recently announced project by The Mandalorian.

According to numerous sources, EA would have made this decision in order to concentrate the remaining workforce on internal projects, sacrificing some third party agreements (EA should have made two more games, after Jedi Survivor, with a Star Wars theme).

We look forward to more official confirmations regarding what is undoubtedly one of the darkest periods for the entire video game sector.



