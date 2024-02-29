Apparently there are problems With the'free upgrade Of Dragon Ball FighterZ on Xbox Series
Available starting today on PS5 and Xbox Series
Anyway, Bandai Namco and Arc System Works I'm working to resolve the issue in a short time and have suggested that players wait for news before proceeding with the update of Dragon Ball FighterZ on Xbox Series X and S.
An upgrade that was anything but smooth
It's not the first time that the Dragon Ball games cause problems when it comes to the free upgrade on Xbox: it has already happened with Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and in that case Bandai Namco resolved the issue, but it took a good four weeks.
Furthermore, at present, PS5 users are also complaining about some inconveniences with the servers, while in general players who have purchased DLC are having difficulty seeing them recognized on the new edition.
