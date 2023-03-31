The American Entertainment Software Association has announced the cancellation of the 2023 edition of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, which should have been held from 13 to 16 June at the Convention Center in Los Angeles. It would have been the first edition open to the public since 2019. ESA explains that although the branding will not be cancelled, this year’s edition will not take place because it has not gained the desired interest from the organizers and the gaming industry : in fact, almost all the biggest companies, from Sony to Nintendo via Microsoft, have given up by declaring that they would not participate in any way at this year’s E3, as well as Sega, Tencent and Devolver Digital, among others. ReedPop, the company that organizes the expo, officially commented on the incident as follows: “It was a difficult decision to make, due to all the efforts that we and our partners have made to create this event, but we have had to decide what was right for the Industry and what was right for E3. We appreciate and understand that the companies concerned would not have had playable demos ready and that resource challenges made E3 attendance of these “Summer was a hurdle they couldn’t overcome. For those who committed to E3 2023, we’re sorry we couldn’t put on the showcase you deserve.”