Ricciardo away from Australia

This year’s Australian Grand Prix will see a pilot representing the country like Oscar Piastri on the track, who was also born in the city of Melbourne. However, for the first time after an eleven-year career at the top level, the same event does not feature in the entry list Daniel Ricciardo: the former McLaren driver, after breaking off his relationship with the latter at the end of last year, has in fact returned to the Red Bull after the last season in the Milton Keynes team dating back to 2018, but this time as third driver.

A possible return?

As the 33-year-old from Perth has repeatedly reiterated, the experience he has been experiencing in recent months, as well as in the coming ones, will help the winner of the 2021 Italian GP to be able to recover and find an official driver’s seat as early as next championship. A goal considered by many to be difficult, if not downright impossible, but which is instead convincing other characters in the paddock, first of all the Red Bull team principal: Christian Horner.

An almost unrecognizable pilot

Yet, until recently the English manager could easily be included in the list of those who did not consider Ricciardo’s potential return feasible, as he himself admitted to the media before the Australian Grand Prix: “The problem is that when you drive a car, it obviously has its limits Horner explained. you adjust to get the most out of that car. When he came back we saw some habits we didn’t recognize in Daniel, and which were different from those of two or three years before. After the Christmas holidays, during which he had a chance to reset, he came back and got to work for 2023. I think he likes the feel of the simulator, which seems to correlate well with what we see in the real world . I think he’s eager to take a drive to confirm that, but I certainly am we’re seeing him come back to be much more like the Daniel we knew“.

At what point is it?

In the event of unavailability of one of the official Red Bull drivers, the Anglo-Austrian team has the right to be able to deploy one of the two AlphaTauri standard-bearers as substitutes, or it can focus on its reserve drivers such as Liam Lawson and, indeed, Daniel Ricciardo. In the event that a similar hypothesis were to occur, could the Australian seriously get back on track? “I’d say he’s got about 10 minutes to be ready, is in shape – specified Horner – he’s lost weight, but now he seems fitter and I think he’s training hard to be ready if the opportunity presents itself.”