Details showing a leaked build of Duke Nukem Forever – as it was at E3 2001 – has appeared online.

The leak comes from a person (or persons) known only as “x0r”, who has shared inside info as well as a video and screenshots.

According to this source, every chapter from the game is still present in “some form” with a large portion of it being playable. “All of the E3 content is there,” stated x0r (via duke4.net).

Let’s Play Duke Nukem Forever – Late to the Party

Weapon wise, all are functional except for the freezer and chainsaw. Why those two, I do not know. x0r also stated that the shrink ray is in the game and yes, I am now picturing it being wielded by Despicable Me’s Gru.

x0r shared they will leak the full game (at least, full in the sense that what is there will be leaked, as the game itself was never actually completed) in “June”.

When that time comes, however, don’t expect to interact, or even see, Bombshell. According to x0r, her model of her was deleted. the same dog almost be said for the strippers, as apparently “by the point in the game that was recorded, most of them are dead.”

You can check out the leaked gameplay below.

<br /> Duke Nukem Forever 2001 leaked footage

However, keep your expectations for June in check. In response to this leak, the game’s original director George Broussard had the following to say:

“Yes, the leak looks real. No, I’m not really interested in talking about it or reretreading a painful past.

“You should heavily temper expectations. There is no real game to play. Just a smattering of barely populated test levels. I have no knowledge who leaked this.”