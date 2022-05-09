Maria Pia Copello said goodbye to “This is war” last Friday, May 6. The former children’s cheerleader left a meaningful speech before the end of the competition program, moving her members who did not hesitate to hug her.

“Thank you very much. This will be a ‘see you soon’, who knows. From time to time, I go back. Thank you for the opportunity. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she expressed.

After finishing the program, he gave new statements and gave clues about who his replacement would be. “The program has to have two hosts. It would be impossible for a person to stay alone. Who will come will do well, ”she commented.

“I know who he is, but I won’t reveal it. He is someone who was never on the show and will defend the ‘combatants’ very well, ”added María Pía Copello.

María Pía explains why she is leaving EEG

The tiktoker told the reasons why she will disassociate herself from the leadership of “This is war”. The influencer closes a stage in the competition program that marked many young people.

“I love television, it amuses me, it relaxes me, but there is a time issue that I cannot handle at the moment. I am happy, because they have allowed me to stay for at least a month and a half. But that’s how things happen, “explained the exanimadora.

Johanna San Miguel regrets the departure of María Pía

His driving partner, Johanna San Miguel, was sad to find out that he could not be by his side. She said that she would miss her and showered her with praise, despite their arguments in the past.

“It has been a spectacular duo for me. Sharing a scene with a woman is something I have not done before, the first time I had a female duo. For me and for her it has been spectacular, ”he expressed.