Built for adventure and ready for action, Ford will launch the E-Tourneo Courier, a five-seater multi-activity vehicle with an unmistakable SUV-inspired design, offering a spacious cabin for passengers and their belongings, within a compact design. and friendly to the city. One hundred percent electric will arrive in 2024 to customers all over Europe. This will follow the Tourneo Courier with the 125PS EcoBoost petrol engine, which can be ordered this summer with first deliveries to take place before the end of 2023.

The E-Tourneo Courier has been developed from the ground up to offer a spacious and functional cabin within a manageable and compact design. Short overhangs and clean, precise lines visually enhance the width and assertiveness of the exterior, while the unique EV front end features a futuristic-style lightbar from side to side, complete with Ford’s signature chrome grille shaped diamond.

It has been developed to comfortably carry five adults and their luggage. Its functionality has been optimized by arranging the rear seats in 60-40 and increasing boot space by 44% compared to the outgoing Tourneo Courier. 2 Occupants also benefit from increased head and shoulder clearance, as well as a number of convenient storage options, including a configurable center console, hidden stowage compartment and a 18-inch frunk. 44 liters.



The digital experiences on board are articulated around the striking ‘digiboard’ panel, which has a complete digital instrument cluster and the SYNC 4 infotainment system controlled through a large 12-inch touch screen. The fully connected cabin includes wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, as well as a mobile charging dock, so you can stay connected on the go. Over-the-air updates can improve vehicle functionality without the need to visit a dealer.



The E-Tourneo Courier’s 136PS electric motor provides a smooth and refined ride, qualities that are further enhanced by the selectable ‘one-pedal’ mode. In addition, the vehicle features the most comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems in its category, offering a lighter ride both on a day-to-day basis and on long road trips. The driver can choose between Normal, Eco and Slippery modes.

For recharging, the E-Tourneo Courier presents the options of 11 kW in AC (alternating current), and 100 kW in DC (direct current). Charging management is made easier with Ford’s comprehensive home charging solution, its convenient app and its scheduling function, which allows you to take advantage of the cheapest energy rates. A typical overnight AC charge from 10% to 100% takes 5.7 hours. On a DC fast charger, customers can add 87 km of range in just 10 minutes, and charge from 10% to 80% in less than 35 minutes when a quick charge is needed on the go.