According to experts the achievement of the objectives set in the energy transition for a reduction of greenhouse gases from the sector automotive cannot be achieved exclusively through theelectrification of cars due to the obvious structural, economic and logistical problems that this would entail, of which we are already experiencing the first effects.

It is therefore necessary to develop alternative energy solutions to be used alongside to the electric one needed to power electric cars, the BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles). Like? Through fuels “decarbonised“ – also called e-fuel – whose combustion does not involve an increase in CO 2 in the atmosphere.

Synthetic fuels e-fuels who produces them

It is therefore the houses themselves that are engaged in the research and production of alternative fuels, with the knowledge that the total transition to electric it could pose serious problems to the manufacturers themselves, such as a heavy drop in employment and potentially even the very survival of some brands.

Already in 2014 Audi he had begun to experiment with this new type of fuel. At the time it was obtained thanks to the interactions of genetically modified microbes in South America, precisely in Mexico, where the tests were carried out in the laboratory.

For instance Toyota has been continuing for years the research onhydrogen, while recently Porsche (hence the VW group), through theCEO Oliver Blume, has turned the spotlight on the need to develop e-fuels. In particular, the manager of the prestigious German company underlined the importance of alternative fuels for achieving the environmental objectives set by Porsche. Also Mazda promotes e-Fuels to reduce CO emissions 2 , through an approach multi-solution.

An explanation represented in the image for e-fuels synthetic fuels usable by thermal engines

A lot is counted on the towing of theaviation industry, for which the use of e-fuel will be essential. It is estimated that the price per liter may drop from the current $ 10 to 2 dollars, making it affordable for motorists as well.

e-Fuel? What is what synthetic fuels are

The e-fuel, also called electrofuel powerfuel Power-to-X (PtX), they can give one new chance for thermal engines in energy transition. This type of fuels are combustible liquid or gaseous, of synthetic origin, produced through energy-intensive processes powered by renewable electricity.

In e-fuels, renewable energy is transformed into fuel with a chemical process

E-fuels are the final result of the process of transforming renewable electricity into chemistry in the form of fuels that are usable as energy carriers.

Fuel Air to fuel, how e-petrol is produced

The carbon dioxide (CO2) is combined with thehydrogen to produce zero-impact fuel, since hydrogen is extracted by electrolysis powered by renewable energy. This process, also known as air to fuel, as already said, involves a closed circle for CO 2 .

The e-fuel production process starts from the extraction of CO2 from the air

The reaction produces methanol (CH3OH), or rather “e-methanol” because it is produced without greenhouse gas emissions. With a further process we arrive at the e-petrol, whose combustion in internal combustion engines does not produce sulfur oxide or other substances harmful to health produced by fossil fuels.

Basically there‘carbon dioxide, released into the atmosphere following the combustion of traditional fossil fuels, is extracted from the air and transformed into “renewable” fuel which can be used in sea, air and road transport, without requiring changes to the vehicle fuel system.

Closed cycle of CO2 in the production of e-fuel

It is also possible to mix this new fuel with those derived from petroleum, as is already the case with the biodiesel.

Fuels e-fuel pros and cons

The biggest pros of synthetic fuels e-fuel is represented by the fact that they can make any thermal vehicle clean and environmentally friendly, without any mechanical modification. They can also be distributed in existing filling stations. But before we get to this scenario there are many critical issues to overcome, starting from the skepticism of many car manufacturers focused exclusively on the electric, especially by virtue of the European stop to the sale of thermal cars from 2035.

Then there are cons that reside in the electrolysis technology and the extraction of carbon dioxide from the air that I am energy-intensive processes. So to actually produce a fuel a zero impact it is necessary to supply the production plants with renewable energy, produced by wind, solar photovoltaic or hydroelectric sources.

Renewable energy electrolysis how it works

It is estimated that an e-fuel production facility it could extract up to one million tons of carbon dioxide a year, therefore, to have a significant impact on the percentage of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, many thousands of production sites of this type would be needed.

Porsche also aims to produce an e-fuel to be used in racing as early as 2022

By mixing the hydrogen with the CO 2 synthetic fuel will be obtained, which therefore will have a closed cycle with regard to carbon dioxide (carbon neutral fuel), i.e. once burned it will not release new CO 2 in the atmosphere, as happens when consuming fossil fuels.

High Innovative Fuels Consortium

Porsche, in collaboration with Enel, Siemens and some oil companies, he founded the consortium High Innovative Fuels, and is building an industrial site in Chile dedicated to the production of hydrogen and e-fuels, powered by renewable energies. Among the international partners there is also a piece of Italy with Is in the, as well as Siemens Energy, Porsche and HIF, ExxonMobil, Gasco and ENAP.

Possible use of e-fuel in the segments of the transport sector

