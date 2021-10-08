The national team of Romania awaits the match against Germany

International football tonight on TV and free-to-air, therefore without subscribing to any pay TV or platform: channel 20 in fact proposes at 8.45 pm the qualifying match for the next World Cup in Qatar between Germany and Romania, commentary by Riccardo Trevisani accompanied by Andrea Agostinelli to the technical comment.

TOMORROW. Saturday evening again on 20 for the World Cup qualifiers: on the field at 20.45 Switzerland-Northern Ireland, teams from the same group as Italy.

YOU LISTEN. While Serie A football loses audience due to the rumbling Dazn, the ball when it rolls on free-to-air TV continues to ring a significant audience: on Wednesday evening there were 9 million and 75 thousand viewers tuned to Raiuno for Italy-Spain, for a share of 36.96 per cent.

