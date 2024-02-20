vA completely new driving experience, promises Decathlon. Yes, of course, you immediately think, another one of the usual exaggerations in marketing. But the French sporting goods multinational keeps its word. It delivers a special kind of driving experience. The LD 920 E Automatic looks calm, simple shape, muted colors, and at second glance it seems as if the employees on one of these assembly lines had forgotten components: no sprockets , chainrings, front derailleurs, shifters – nothing like that, neither chain nor hub gears. A bicycle chain leads from the pedal crank to a lonely sprocket on the rear wheel, that's not much.

The LD 920 E Automatic is the first model of a new generation of e-bikes, with others to follow soon. Decathlon sends them onto the streets under its own brand Btwin, their specialty is the “first continuously variable automatic motor on the market”. There, the topic of automatic shifting on bicycles is becoming more and more important. It is by no means new, but more and more providers are turning to semi- or fully automatic systems. Now Decathlon is putting a big exclamation mark.