The Pokémon Company has announced a new event Pokémon Presents, precisely for February 27, 2024. What will we be able to see on that occasion? For now it is not known, but one of the games that has attracted the attention of fans is Gold Silveror the second generation of the saga.

The reason? If you look at a new one YouTube Shorts dedicated to Pokémon Presents, you can see that it is marked as a video dedicated to Gold and Silver. You can see it below, in the image.

Obviously one of the possibilities is that the game was chosen completely at random or that it is something automatic from YouTube and that The Pokémon Company did not bother to verify the detail.