The Pokémon Company has announced a new event Pokémon Presents, precisely for February 27, 2024. What will we be able to see on that occasion? For now it is not known, but one of the games that has attracted the attention of fans is Gold Silveror the second generation of the saga.
The reason? If you look at a new one YouTube Shorts dedicated to Pokémon Presents, you can see that it is marked as a video dedicated to Gold and Silver. You can see it below, in the image.
Obviously one of the possibilities is that the game was chosen completely at random or that it is something automatic from YouTube and that The Pokémon Company did not bother to verify the detail.
Pokémon Gold and Silver: what could it be?
At the same time, it could be an indication that a Gold and Silver generation game is actually coming to Nintendo Switch.
If so, the possibilities are many. There could be the introduction of the original games on Nintendo Switch Online, for example, as well as a remake. The latter could have the style of Pokémon Let's Go, that is, a simplified version of the original game. It was already done with the first generation with Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee!.
Another possibility is that the game was chosen simply because is about to turn 25 in Japan and during Pokémon Presents there will be a small dedicated celebration.
Luckily there is very little left until the event, so we just have to wait and find out everything first hand.
