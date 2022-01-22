At the last breath as often happens in hard and painful races that end up giving the most auspicious signals. Inter overturns Venice 2-1 in the 90th minute and does not waste the opportunity to go on the run, reaching +5 on the pursuing Milan. The Italian champions manage with a super-goal by Dzeko not to be trapped at San Siro by the resourcefulness and courage of the lagoons, finding with the strength of will and tenacity three points that could mark the turning point of the season. In the last month the incidence of forwards had collapsed and the confirmation seemed to arrive also in the home evening in which the pair of strikers Lautaro-Dzeko who could not make the center. But the usual Inter that never gives up came out and the Bosnian repaid the trust of the coach Inzaghi, finding the way to the goal that launches the team into orbit. Under after less than 20 minutes for Henry’s goal, the Nerazzurri team was able to put the game on a draw thanks to a flash of Barella and the quality of his bench.

The grafts in the final minutes with the entry of Vidal, Sanchez and Dumfries plus Vecino, gave the team the boost and without ever losing his head he found a way to overtake that now seemed unexpected. The Venezia leaves the field with their heads held high, touching the company. At the start, Inter immediately tried to impose their game by making the quality of their players weigh but the attitude is not too aggressive. In the first minutes there was a volley from Dzeko on a cross from Barella and a free-kick from Calhanoglu directly against the barrier. The lagoons defend themselves with order, cover the spaces well and take advantage of some gaps left free on the outside by the Nerazzurri to sting.

And on the first real occasion he hits the mark in the 19 ‘with Henry who heads on a perfect cross from Ampadu and puts Handanovic, not particularly reactive in his attempt to reject. But above all, Skriniar’s defensive coverage is not flawless. For Inter the match, which aimed to manage without too many worries limiting itself to sudden flare-ups, immediately starts uphill. As the minutes go by, Inzaghi’s team struggles to sting and gets nervous undergoing the tactical balance of Venezia who plays in full confidence. The Italian champions need a leap to straighten the match and stretcher thinks about it in the 40th minute with a network of opportunism: on a violent shot by Perisic miraculously rejected by the goalkeeper, the young Nerazzurri pupil is the quickest in the tap-in for the tie.

The goal is validated after a long check at the Var to verify an alleged irregular swing by Dzeko on Modolo not punished. Inter chases away the ghosts and tries to exploit the moment immediately to push again but there are too many interruptions and the team cannot find the continuity to sink, postponing the assault in the second half. The Nerazzurri thrusts are immediately insisted, with Venezia remaining closed in their own half. In the first ten minutes of the second half Calhanoglu tries first from 40 meters and then Dzeko who, a stone’s throw from the goal, arrives first on a rejected by Lazzerini, hitting too high.

Venezia knocks with a violent shot by Okereke on counterattacks and changes two pawns to let the midfield catch his breath. Inzaghi takes advantage of the quality of his bench and responds by inserting Vidal, Sanchez and Dumfries for Barella Lautaro and Darmian. The inertia of the match always remains the same but Inter, while gaining more speed in their movements, continues not to refine the construction of the game in the best possible way. Dzeko thinks about it in the final with a splendid header from Dumfries’ cross. Inter flies more and more to the top.

