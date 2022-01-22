The official spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces, Aram Hanna, said: “We are now working to comb the Al-Zohour neighborhood in Al-Hasakah from ISIS elements, in light of the continued sporadic clashes with the terrorist organization.”

Hanna added to “Sky News Arabia” that the SDF forces are pursuing terrorists on the northern and western axes, in addition to combing the Al-Zohour neighborhood, stressing that what hinders the SDF’s progress is that the terrorists use civilians as human shields.

Hanna denied the terrorists’ control of the al-Sina’a prison in the Ghweran neighborhood, stressing that the prison is under the control of the “SDF” forces and the highly qualified internal security forces who are able to deal with these incidents in a way that ensures the security of the area and the removal of danger.

On the losses of ISIS, the official spokesman of the Syrian Democratic Forces said that “29 of the attackers were killed and their bodies were in our possession, in addition to the arrest of many of them.”

With regard to the SDF, 5 of its members were killed, along with a member of the Internal Security Forces, a firefighter, and 4 civilians targeted by terrorist cells, according to the same spokesman.

He added that the international coalition forces to combat terrorism provide air support for SDF operations in the face of the ISIS attack.

The largest prison for ISIS

Ghweran prison houses 5,000 ISIS militants, most of whom are from Syria and Iraq, according to the sources of the Syrian Democratic Forces, and it is the largest prison for ISIS detainees in the world.

Al-Hasakah is experiencing a real war atmosphere for the third day, as the sounds of gunfire and clashes pervade the city. Kurdish journalist Akram Barakat, a resident of Al-Hasakah, told Sky News Arabia that clashes between the SDF and ISIS cells are still going on in the vicinity of the prison, stressing that the organization’s elements Under siege.

According to Barakat, the number of ISIS militants attacking the al-Sina’a prison reached more than 100, pointing out that these elements were launched from the nearby areas of al-Hasakah, where there are ISIS sleeper cells, and the prison was targeted; In order to release the arrested leaders of the organization.

Following the outbreak of clashes in the vicinity of Al-Sina’a prison in Ghweran neighborhood, hundreds of residents were displaced from the areas close to the scene of the clashes, while there is concern that thousands of ISIS militants may escape from prison and spread among residential neighborhoods and commit revenge massacres against the residents of Al-Hasakah, who number more than one million people.

Previously, there were conflicting statements between the “SDF” forces, which confirmed their control of the prison and that the prisoners did not escape, and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which says that the prison is under the control of ISIS, and 150 prisoners escaped, and 130 of them were arrested.

In conjunction with the ISIS attack on Al-Sina’a prison, the Syrian Democratic Forces responded to a ground attack by the Syrian opposition factions.

The factions tried to infiltrate the villages of Jabal and Al-Masherfa, east of Ain Issa, at dawn on Saturday, while the fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces managed to thwart the attack, and inflicted heavy losses on the factions’ members in life and equipment, according to Alan Shukri, the field commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces in Ain Issa district.