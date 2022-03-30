Dyson it also becomes an accessory to wear and not only as a fashionable object, but with benefits for the person. We are talking about a new product that will be launched on the market during the autumn of the current current year, provable via i Dyson Demo Store with the name of Dyson Zone. It is a kit of wearable headphones, the first of the well-known parent company, which will purify the air around the user. A purification that it concerns urban pollution, gases, allergens and particulates. In addition, the headphones themselves will have the classic external noise cancellation system, capable of making you enjoy good music wherever you want.

Headphones, overear model, will have a small outlet for purification between nose and mouth, thanks to a continuous flow of air. In reality, these are compressions installed on the sides of the headphones, which will suck in the air and sent back into circulation without “defects”. In fact, the electrostatic filter will take care of it ultrafine particles down to 0.1 micron5 which can be harmful to humans. The company has also thought about the environmental fact, protecting this new feature even from extremely powerful cross winds.

Dyson against pollen and dust

Although the design is particular and very much in line with some accessories visible in Mad Max or similar settings, these headphones will be a valuable aid for those suffering from allergy to dust or pollen at certain times of the year. We must also think about how this novelty will assert itself at the end of the year with the Covid-19 pandemic. The state of emergency is about to end, but many will still use protective masks. These headphones they will further protect against the virus as well that we have come to know? How will they be worn with common personal protective equipment?

“They originally had the appearance of a mouthpiece-like device for clean air, paired with a backpack to hold the motor and internal mechanisms. The engine, initially positioned on the nape of the neck, after over 500 prototypes was converted into two compressors – one in each auricle – and the mouthpiece into an effective visor without direct contact with the face, capable of constantly projecting clean air – a brand new purified air delivery mechanism “ is declared during the presentation of the product by the parent company.