Netflix has published the classification officer of the TV series and gods movie most viewed in Italy in the week from 21 to 27 March 2022, dominated in this case by the second season of Bridgerton and Il Granchio Nero.

Netflix, the most viewed TV series in Italy from 21 to 27 March 2022

Bridgerton – season 2 Pretty Little Liars – season 1 Alessandro Cattelan: A Simple Question – season 1 Bridgerton – season 1 Inventing Anna Pretty Little Liars – season 2 Queen of the South – season 5 Top Boy – season 2 The Last Kingdom – season 5 Top Boy – season 1

Netflix, the most viewed films in Italy from 21 to 27 March 2022

Black Crab In Good Hands The Adam Project Windfall Tolo Tolo Special Agent Ruby How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Prof. Gangster Squad 6 Underground

In short, several things change compared to last week’s Netflix ranking, with the second season of Bridgerton which, as mentioned, beats the competition and controls the top 10 of the most viewed television series.

As for the films, Black Crab with Noomi Rapace he conquers the summit, surpassing the romantic comedy In Good Hands and the latest film with Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project.