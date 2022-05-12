Techland has announced its upcoming story DLC for Dying Light 2 has been delayed.

“Over the last few months, we have focused on adding some of your most requested features, such as New Game + mode, FOV slider for consoles, and many co-op improvements,” the developer wrote today. “On top of that, in June, we will introduce the first game Chapter entitled ‘In the Footsteps of a Nightrunner,’ filled with content and events, as well as the highly anticipated photo mode.

“That being said, we need a bit more time to develop the first story DLC, which is now planned to be released in September.”

Ian and Aiofe chat all things Dying Light 2.

Techland goes on to apologize for the delay but affirms that this is for the best.

“We want the first major story DLC to meet your expectations by giving it the absolute highest level of polish,” it stated.

Earlier this month, Techland shared a bit more about what fans can expect from its upcoming DLC ​​for Dying Light 2.

The game’s lead designer, Tymon Smektała, confirmed the first of the story based DLCs will run “parallel to the main story”, and it can be started “right after Aiden arrives in The City”.

Meanwhile, the original Dying Light game recently received its own new DLC: Dieselpunk. Here, players will go back in time and discover “historical Volkan Machines equipment crafted for world-class soldiers” in Haran.

This DLC also comes with new gear, most notably a chainsaw known as the ‘Gut Render’ and a serrated sword known as the ‘Flesh Ripper’. With these two weapons in your armory, you will soon be slicing and telling your way through those zombie hoards in a breeze.

Along with this new content, all owners of Dying Light received a free upgrade to the Enhanced Edition thanks to the game’s newest patch (patch 1.49).