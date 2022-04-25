Techland announced that Update 1.3.0 for Dying Light 2 Stay Humanwhich adds the New Game Plus along with other new content, it will be available from April 27th.

The New Game Plus of Dying Light 2 Stay Human allows you to continue the progress of a previous game and take on new challenges, including 30 new Inhibitors to further improve health and stamina. To keep these boosts balanced, enemies will vary in power based on Aiden’s level.

One of the creatures of Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Other than that, there are special meetings indicated by golden markings that they have special enemies. There is also a new mission “Something Big Has Been Here” which features new enemies with new attacks. Dying Light 2 Stay Human players who complete these difficult encounters will receive legendary weapons. Those interested in parkour challenges can also take on new platinum medals.

Update 1.3.0 will also include bug fixes related to co-op issues, some game over loops, plus the addition of a FOV slider for Xbox Series X / S and PS5. Dying Light 2 Stay Human is currently available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, PS5 and PC. The release on Nintendo Switch is scheduled for the end of the year.

Finally, we point out that Dying Light 2: Stay Human has sold more than 5 million copies.