Dying Light 2: Stay Human is available today and has had a brilliant launch, with starting numbers on Steam exceeding 220,000 simultaneous players. The latest figures show that there is certainly enthusiasm for this mix of zombies and parkour developed by Techland.

At the time of writing, the number of players, according to SteamDB estimates, stands at 221,283. This far exceeds the all-time peak of the first Dying Light, surpassing Capcom’s Resident Evil Village among other things. These figures are great news for Techland and suggest that not everyone was put off by the idea that Dying Light 2 would take players over 500 hours to 100% complete.

Prior to the game’s release, Techland shared tons of details about this game, even going so far as to boast that Dying Light 2 had 350,000 words, the same as Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina.

We remind you that Dying Light 2 Stay Human is available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4 and PS5 and if you haven’t done so yet, you can find our review at this link.