The 2021 season ofIntercontinental GT Challenge it is now ready to come to a conclusion. This weekend the third and final appointment of the series is staged. Specifically, the category will finally be able to compete in the 9 Hours of Kyalami, initially expected in early December last year; however, thanks to the significant restrictions applied by European countries to South Africa, the nation in which the Omicron variant of Covid-19 had developed, the event had been postponed for two months. Now that the infections have fortunately reduced, the IGTC will therefore have all the necessary conditions available to create a weekend that will prove to be decisive for the assignment of the drivers ‘and constructors’ titles.

In the previous tests, such as the 24 Hours of Spa and the 8 Hours of Indianapolis, a close duel between Ferrari and Audi; while the German manufacturer is momentarily at the top of the team standings, with 78 points against the 42 won by the Cavallino, the latter instead presents a reversed situation in the drivers’ classification. In this case, Ledogar, Nielsen and Pier Guidi are in fact at the top of the ranking with 37 points, just two points ahead of Winkelhock, Niederhauser and Haase. In an entry list that presents 13 teams in total, below are the times of the sessions that will be staged on the historic Kyalami circuit, which joined the IGTC in 2019. Before that, it should be emphasized the Live tv of the race, which will be broadcast on the official channel GT World on YouTube. Due to bad weather conditions, with the presence of heavy rain on the circuit, the Superpole was canceled. The organization therefore took into account the pre-qualifying times: tomorrow the AKKA-ASP Mercedes # 89 driven by Jules Gounon, Timur Boguslavskiy and Raffaele Marciello will start in front of everyone. Second position for the Ferrari AF Corse # 71 of Nicklas Nielsen, Antonio Fuoco and Alessio Rovera. Third place for AF Corse # 51.

This is the original program:

Thursday 3rd February

9: 10-11: 10: First test session

13: 35-15: 35: Second test session

17: 50-19: 20: Free practice (Night Practice)

Friday 4th February

9: 35-11: 20: Pre-qualifications

14: 30-14: 45: Qualification 1

14: 50-15: 05: Qualification 2

15: 15-15: 30: Qualification 3

17: 00-17: 25: Superpole

Saturday 5th February

12: 00-21: 00: Race