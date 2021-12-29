Di Livio: “You are bound to numbers 10 for life”. Serena: “I understand the club’s prudence on the renewal.” Cabrini: “Value cannot be discussed, but other factors also count”

Here is what three former Juventus players think of the Dybala case: Antonio Cabrini, Aldo Serena and Angelo Di Livio.

antonio cabrini – “Paulo Dybala is certainly not a player we discover now or who still needs to prove something: when he is in full condition he is a first level element that can change the fate of a team. But evaluate if, how and for how long to renew him. the contract is a discourse on which one cannot expose oneself from the outside, because it depends on a whole other series of factors, mainly related to the idea and the politics of the company. economic factors, the times, the moment in which it is found, the plans for the future. These are choices that only those who have the overall picture can make. seen also this season, even if it also depends on how the coach plays him, the way he uses him and what he asks of him. wheezing goals in both cases. Surely having an important center forward at his side can help him, but above all the question is to build an offensive system that allows him to perform at his best. I believe that Allegri has the men in front of him to grow a lot from the offensive point of view, it is only a question of physical condition, state of form and automatisms, but it remains an excellent level department. Like the defensive one, which in fact, after some initial problems, now works well. We will see already in January “.

aldo serena – “If Juve decided to choose the path of prudence, with a contract of less than five years, I would sincerely understand. It seems to me an understandable protection. Paulo Dybala is a great player and I am convinced that Juve would bet decisively on him. if he understood that he is an attacker capable of having continuity. Basically he has always waited for him and Dybala in recent years, with various coaches, has always been central to the project. Recent injuries however make us think: with several muscular episodes in the past, he is right to be cautious and not overreact. In all this, there is also a tactical question that I think it is right to consider. My favorite Dybala is that of the former was Allegri, when he played in front with Higuain and made the difference: he and Gonzalo they found, they had a dialogue typical of two players with superior technique. And Juve, with them, won, Paulo in those years made the difference even in the first meters, with the cue in speed that allowed him he always claimed to be dangerous. Now he is in complete psychological and mental maturity, but the player excites me less and I think he needs a particular tactical position: to be effective, he must play in a certain way. For me it is absolutely not an outsider, it loses a lot of quality if it starts wide on the right. Dybala is undoubtedly a second striker, a player who has to stay close to a central striker to make the most of his qualities and help the team also as an assist man. In that position, yes, he can perform at his best, as he already demonstrated in those years with Allegri “.

angel of livio – “The first thing, obvious but fundamental, is that Dybala must get back to feeling good, because too many injuries hurt the team. But Paulo is a top, and the top players have to stay at Juve. And this team badly needs someone like him, we saw it when he passed away because at times the team struggles to create opportunities. As for the duration of the contract, the number ten is linked forever. It has already happened in the past, with Del Piero at Juve, with Totti to Roma. They are the kind of players for whom you don’t make too many calculations. And if Dybala is well, he is that type of figure. Juve has recently found solidity, but they still lacked quality and accelerations: Dybala’s imagination and the tears of Chiesa, to make a synthesis that can give an idea. Federico is another that must be recovered absolutely, and then both can be in a trident, with the Argentine starting wide on the right and the blue on the left And then you need a center forward at all costs, one that can serve as a reference and occupy the area. I hear about Scamacca, which I like and it is a right investment also for the future. In the summer you had to take Dzeko: they let him slip, but it would have been the perfect solution. But now is not the time for regrets: it is too late for the Scudetto, Inter are traveling too fast and Milan are also solid. Given the too many points lost, the goal of the year is to return to the Champions League and this is definitely possible. Dybala will be needed immediately and it is certainly a starting point for the future. “

