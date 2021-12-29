Died at age 85 John Madden, a real legend of the NFL, also very famous in the world of video games. The first John Madden Football dates back to 1988, but countless chapters have come out since then. In 1993 it took the name of Madden NFL to keep it practically until the 2021 edition, released a few months ago. Hugely popular in the US, the Madden series has sold more than 250 million copies in total.

John Madden Football, the first of a very long series

The idea of ​​linking the figure of Madden to a videogame series dates back to 1984, when the then president of Electronic Arts Trip Hawkins contacted him to propose the project. Madden told him he would only accept if the game was as realistic as possible, a claim that delayed the launch until 1988.

Madden was trainer of the Oakland Raiders, with whom he won the Super Bowl in 1976. He then became a television commentator on NFL broadcasts, a role he held for thirty years: from 1979 to 2009, when he left after Super Bowl 43. In his youth Madden had attempted a career as a sportsman, interrupted due to a serious injury. Although unable to take the field, he did not give up and embarked on a career as a coach that led him to success, giving him undying fame.

The news of Madden’s death was given by the NFL itself, which called it sudden, without explaining the causes.

“Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football.“NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in the condolence message, who then added:”There will never be another John Madden, to whom we will forever be indebted for everything he did to make football and the NFL what they are today.“