Duván Zapata, one of Colombia’s most effective strikers in Europe, is ready to switch clubs. The attacker has lost space at Atalanta in recent months and, although he has already started playing in the new Serie A season, he would now have a different air.

Zapata arrived at Atalanta in July 2018, from Sampdoria. He has played 191 games for the Bergamo club, in which he has scored 82 goals and provided 43 assists.

The attacker, who began his career at América de Cali, sounded very strong to go to Roma, the team led by the Portuguese José Mourinho, but in the end there was no agreement and everything indicated that he was going to stay at Atalanta.

Duván Zapata’s new team would be Torino



But now, the Sky Sports medium revealed that the Colombian has an agreement to move to Torino. Zapata’s contract would be for three seasons. This Thursday the transfer must be closed, since the book of passes in Serie A closes on Friday.

It would be Zapata’s fifth club in Serie A: he arrived at Napoli in 2013, from Estudiantes de La Plata, who received 7.47 million euros for his sports rights.

In 2015 he was loaned to Udinese, where he spent two seasons. Upon his return to Napoli, he was loaned again, this time to Sampdoria, in 2017. A year later, that club bought him for 18.5 million euros, but almost immediately loaned him to Atalanta.

Finally, Atalanta paid 12 million euros to keep Zapata’s sports rights in January 2020 and there he remained until now, despite many market rumors that placed him in several of the greats in Italy, such as Juventus, Inter and Milan. .

Zapata has not appeared in the Colombian National Team since November 2021 and has not been called up by Néstor Lorenzo since he took office. He has played 34 games and has scored four goals.

