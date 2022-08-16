Thursday, August 18, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Duván Zapata talks about his expectations for the season with Atalanta

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 16, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Duvan Zapata

Duvan Zapata

Photo:

Isabella Bonotto. AFP

Duvan Zapata

The team started Serie A with victory against Sampdoria.

The Atalanta of Colombians Luis Muriel and Duvan Zapata suffered this Saturday to achieve the first victory of the season against Sampdoria (2-0) who had a goal disallowed and ran into the woodwork twice.

In the 26th minute, the Italian Rafael Toloi rescued a loose ball in the small area to put his team ahead, which since then suffered to maintain the result.

See also  What can the Las Vegas Classic bring to Xavi and Ancelotti?

In the second half, two sticks saved the Bergamo men from coming back empty-handed. Already in added time, with Sampdoria focused on attack, the Ukrainian Ruslan Malinovsky led a counterattack that ended at the feet of the Nigerian Ademola Lookman, in his Serie A debut, to close the match.

Words of Zapata

At the end of the commitment, Zapata stressed the importance of starting the championship adding despite not having scored a goal.

“It is always important to win and start off on the right foot. We fought and we had the right spirit to win. We want to make a good championship and redeem ourselves after the last championship in which we finished in positions outside the top. About my condition, I have a little more work to do to be at the top, but I feel good, ”said the Colombian striker in dialogue with DAZN.

Atlanta F.C.

Duván Zapata in action against Young Boys.

“Slowly I also grow. I have personal goals, but the team is more important. People will make the difference”, added the striker.

See also  Zapata goes ko and Atalanta gets stuck: Genoa breaks the 0-0

Zapata will play again this weekend in a great match against Milan on Sunday.

SPORTS

more sports news

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Duván #Zapata #talks #expectations #season #Atalanta

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

MotoGP / Honda in Austria to raise their heads | FormulaPassion.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result