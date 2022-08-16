Duván Zapata talks about his expectations for the season with Atalanta

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Duvan Zapata
Isabella Bonotto. AFP
The team started Serie A with victory against Sampdoria.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 16, 2022, 09:29 AM
The Atalanta of Colombians Luis Muriel and Duvan Zapata suffered this Saturday to achieve the first victory of the season against Sampdoria (2-0) who had a goal disallowed and ran into the woodwork twice.
In the 26th minute, the Italian Rafael Toloi rescued a loose ball in the small area to put his team ahead, which since then suffered to maintain the result.
In the second half, two sticks saved the Bergamo men from coming back empty-handed. Already in added time, with Sampdoria focused on attack, the Ukrainian Ruslan Malinovsky led a counterattack that ended at the feet of the Nigerian Ademola Lookman, in his Serie A debut, to close the match.
Words of Zapata
At the end of the commitment, Zapata stressed the importance of starting the championship adding despite not having scored a goal.
“It is always important to win and start off on the right foot. We fought and we had the right spirit to win. We want to make a good championship and redeem ourselves after the last championship in which we finished in positions outside the top. About my condition, I have a little more work to do to be at the top, but I feel good, ”said the Colombian striker in dialogue with DAZN.
“Slowly I also grow. I have personal goals, but the team is more important. People will make the difference”, added the striker.
Zapata will play again this weekend in a great match against Milan on Sunday.
SPORTS
#Duván #Zapata #talks #expectations #season #Atalanta
