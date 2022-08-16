Last place in the Constructors ‘standings, fourth last and third last in the classification reserved for teams ahead of only the Tech3 (KTM) and RNF (Yamaha) teams and Marc Marquez still best rider in the Drivers’ standings in 14th position with 60 points despite being still at box due to the fourth arm operation from four races. The 2022 of the Honda it is assuming contours that go beyond any more catastrophic forecast.

The farewell of Suzuki freed Alex Rins and Joan Mir on the riders market. The former has already joined the LCR team and as regards the latter, only the official arrival in Honda HRC is awaited. In view of 2023, with a Marquez regenerated by the decisive surgery through which he corrected the 30 ° over-rotation of his right arm, the premises at least at the level of the drivers are decidedly interesting, but a qualitative leap is needed on the part of the prototype 2022 which after good initial flashes is proving unmanageable at least for the drivers who take to the track every weekend.

Takaaki Nakagami, Alex Marquez, Pol Espargarò and Stefan Bradl certainly cannot have great motivations given that all four will most likely no longer be part of the Honda platoon at the start at the Grand Prix (Nakagami can be replaced by Ai Ogura, Alex Marquez will go to Gresini , Pol Espargarò will return to Tech-3 and Stefan Bradl is the test driver who is making up for the absence of Marc Marquez). In Austria in the past Pol Espargarò performed well on the KTM and Takaaki Nakagami also held the podium before the flag displayed in 2020 due to the brake problem suffered by Maverick Vinales which forced the Spaniard to jump off his Yamaha M1.

The Spanish pilot hopes to take advantage of the Red Bull Ring’s ‘Stop & Go’ features to experience a weekend as a protagonist unlike the latest difficult releases: “We are working hard to solve the problems we have, the key is Qualifying, we have to start later, I really like this track and it has few real corners, but a lot of braking and acceleration, so we should be able to have our say. I’m curious to try the new chicane “. Stefan Bradl in turn hopes to take advantage of the home factor: “Unlike Silverstone, I know the Red Bull Ring very well and the public always supports me a lot, it’s a short track and the gaps will be even thinner than we are used to, every tenth will make a difference”.