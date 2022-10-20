At Atalanta de Bergamo they are excited about Colombian players.

Louis Ferdinand Muriel He has been key in recent games, adding starts and being vital for Gian Piero Gasperini’s attack, so much so that the club remains at the top and undefeated in Serie A, putting a lot of pressure on Napoli at the top of the Italian league.

For his part, with Duvan Zapata They cannot say the same, since injuries have unfortunately become a trend, reducing the activity of the striker who has not been able to return as expected in the past dates. A blow to the left thigh complicated it on September 5 when Atalanta beat Torino 3-1.

Due to his incapacity, Duván Zapata has been noticed doing personal laps, one of them, with a financial advisor in a bank in the city, but curiously, they did not recognize him and they began to tell him to leave the establishment.

Duván, according to the press version of the ‘Gazzetta Dello Sport’, arrived at the meeting in sportswear.

Even so, other media speak of possible racism against the striker.

‘Where do you think you are going?’

Apparently, because of the way he dressed, one of the security officers asked him: “Where do you think you are going?”.

Duván Zapata was unable to enter in the first instance, but fortunately for him and for his meeting, an official from the entity approached the security guards and told them, according to the ‘Gazzetta’:

“Duván is one of our clients, but security couldn’t know that. The employees were simply doing their job, guaranteeing us a security service in an intermediate space between the entrance and the street”.

In the end, Duván Zapata was allowed to enter the bank, but the fact has caused controversy in the Italian environment.

🔵 This was told from the security of a bank in Bergamo to Duván Zapata when he tried to enter “Where do you think you’re going? This is not a place for you, go somewhere else”. Then they recognized him and tried to fix the matter. [Corriere di Bergamo] pic.twitter.com/jicySCxfCD – I am Calcium (@SoyCalcio_) October 19, 2022

