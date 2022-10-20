All set for the event to take place Amazon Grand Prix of World Wrestling Council (CMLL) 2022 the friday october 28 at 8:30 p.m. (Central Mexico time) in the Arena Mexicowhere he mexican teamformed by eight gladiators with wide covered canvas will be measured against same number of competitors from different nations.

Marcela, Princess Sugehit, Poppy, Poppy, The Jarochita, rain, Faby Apache Y Daly’s They will try to leave the name of Mexicois precisely Dalys, who, despite being born in Panamais already a Mexican citizen and for the Chilean Stephanie Vaqueris his example to follow, although for that night he will have to face him.

“When I heard that Daly’s would represent Mexico, I got very excited, Mexico is our home and I would like to represent Mexico one day. In JapanDalys and I represent the mexican wrestling when we went to the mexican embassy”, he stated “The first” Chilean to be part of the cast of the Amazon of CMLL.

In turn, the Puerto Rican Ivelisse said happy and moved by the support provided in Mexico. “Debut in the CMLL It fills me with pride”, thanked the Puerto Rican gladiator, who in addition to participating in the international event, expressed her respect, especially for the “Fire Brunette” Marcelawhom he faced last year.

Ivelisse knows the Mexican wrestling style very well. Courtesy CMLL

For him Rest of the World team will be the Japanese tae honma, Mei Suruga Y Hikari Shimizu; as well as the American golden wasp, Alex Grace Y Lady Frostwho, in recent days, expressed their feelings for being part of the second edition of the Amazon Grand Prix. dark silhouette was the winner in 2021.