The Colombian striker Duvan Zapata He ended his bad scoring streak this Monday and scored a goal in the duel that closed matchday 14 of Italian Serie A between Torino and Atalanta.

Duván, who was a starter in the team led by Ivan Juricscored around minute 22 of the first half, when he received a great pass inside the area Nicola Vlasic, He controlled the ball and saved it with his left foot to score 1-0 in favor of Torino.

Third goal for the Cali striker with the bull jacket in the Italian league. The previous one was on September 24 in a 1-1 draw against the Mourinho’s Rome.

News in development…