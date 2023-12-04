You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Duván Zapata returns with Torino.
Duván Zapata returns with Torino.
The Colombian forward opened the scoring at the Turin Olympic Stadium and scored against his former team.
The Colombian striker Duvan Zapata He ended his bad scoring streak this Monday and scored a goal in the duel that closed matchday 14 of Italian Serie A between Torino and Atalanta.
Duván, who was a starter in the team led by Ivan Juricscored around minute 22 of the first half, when he received a great pass inside the area Nicola Vlasic, He controlled the ball and saved it with his left foot to score 1-0 in favor of Torino.
Third goal for the Cali striker with the bull jacket in the Italian league. The previous one was on September 24 in a 1-1 draw against the Mourinho’s Rome.
News in development…
