Israel calls them blocks 36, 38 to 54 and 219 to 221. They are the areas of the second city of Gaza, Khan Yunis, to which dozens of tanks are approaching this Monday and whose evacuation the army demands towards another city, Rafah, which has also bombed. The Armed Forces have distributed, with leaflets and text messages, a map with three yellow arrows in the direction of Rafah, further south, and the Mediterranean coast, and a text that refers to a list of shelters. Under a constant sound of attacks, the population feels that there is no safe place in the Strip and each escape is only the prelude to the next. “People beg us to advise them where to find safety. We have nothing to tell them,” lamented the director in Gaza of the United Nations agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), Thomas White, on the social network X. “Even in Rafah, where people is forced to flee, the sound of air raids marks the day.”

The new Israeli message links to another map (with hundreds of boxes and in which those blocks appear) to access via mobile phone with a QR code. To consult it, you need a data internet connection. After weeks of frequent outages, the main telecommunications operator, Paltel, announced late in the day the “complete cessation” of all its communications and internet services in Gaza, due to the disconnection of the routes that it had managed to repair after the previous complete blackout, in October.

The army released the map last Friday, at the end of the week of truce and launching its campaign in the south, the precarious temporary home of 1.8 of the 2.3 million Gazans due to the forced displacement of the majority of the inhabitants of the now devastated area. north of the Strip.

Khan Yunis, whose population is estimated to have risen from 200,000 to 400,000 due to those displaced by the war, has become one of the main targets of Israeli bombing. The army has partially declared it a “dangerous war zone.” The aircraft has destroyed numerous buildings in Hamad City, a residential project of thousands of apartments where displaced people from other parts of the Strip sought refuge. According to residents cited by Agence France Presse, they were warned of the bombing an hour in advance.

Qatar – today a mediator in the exchange of hostages and prisoners and a key financier of Gaza in recent years – built Hamad City to relocate destitute Palestinians who had lost their homes in the 2014 Israeli offensive, the deadliest until the one that triggered the Hamas attack on October 7. Some 2,300 Palestinians died in that one; in the current one, there are 15,899, 70% of them minors and women, in more or less the same time, according to data released this Monday by the Gazan Ministry of Health.

The United States, which delivers weapons to Israel for its offensive (about 15,000 bombs and 57,000 artillery shells, according to the newspaper The Wall Street Journal), but he is disturbed by the number of civilian deaths, he sees the Israeli army’s plans for the south as more careful. “It is no secret that we think too many Palestinians died in the north in the first weeks […]. We have seen improvement in the plans for Khan Yunis, for the south, and evacuation plans for neighborhoods, instead of entire areas. The number of displaced people, I hope, will be lower. But we are going to follow the results very closely,” said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller in his daily appearance before the media on Monday.

Several people in the rubble after an attack on Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, this Monday. STAFF (REUTERS)

Israel has set itself the goal of politically and militarily destroying Hamas, the Islamist movement that governs Gaza. It envisions a long war lasting at least another two months and followed by regime change, permanent security control by Israel, and the establishment of a security buffer zone. To achieve this, it is not enough to enter the capital and the rest of northern Gaza, but it is essential to also penetrate the urban centers in the south, such as Khan Yunis. Considered a Hamas fiefdom, it has an added symbolic component: it is the birthplace of Yahia Sinwar, leader of the Islamist party-militia and the most wanted head by Israel today. He is presumed hidden underground and without access to electronic devices that intelligence services can track.

“Our Munich”

The target is not limited to Gaza. Israel intends to emulate with Hamas the murder campaign – brought to fiction by Steven Spielberg – that the Mossad directed in different parts of the world after the murder of 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games, and which was initially going to last 20 years.

This past Sunday, Israeli public television reported on a recording in which Ronen Bar, the head of the Shin Bet (the secret services in Israel and Palestine), assures that his country is determined to kill “anywhere” all Hamas leaders, “even if it takes years.” “In Gaza, in the West Bank, in Lebanon, in Turkey, in Qatar… Everyone […]. The Cabinet has set a goal for us: eliminate Hamas. And we are determined to do it. “This is our Munich.”

The mention of Türkiye has not gone unnoticed there. An official from the country’s intelligence services has assured the Reuters agency that they have conveyed to their Israeli interlocutors the “necessary warnings” that such an action “would have serious consequences.”

Another of Israel’s goals is the return of the hostages. Although negotiations continue behind the scenes, there is a feeling that the return of hostilities has put the issue even further in the background, despite the fact that there are still 137 kidnapped people in Gaza (115 men, 20 women and two children). 15 of them, both soldiers and civilians, have been declared dead, particularly following the release of hostages who have returned with information that has confirmed their death. It does not mean that they were murdered there by Hamas or died in Israeli bombings, since corpses could have already been introduced into the Strip on October 7.

This Sunday, the Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant, has once again insisted that the military advance does not clash with the efforts to free the kidnapped, but quite the opposite: it pushes Hamas to negotiate its exchange for Palestinian prisoners. “Over the past two months, I have worked focused on achieving the objectives of the war: destroying Hamas’s military and governance capabilities and bringing the hostages home. And those two objectives are closely linked,” he said in a meeting with family representatives.

A day earlier, thousands of people demonstrated in Tel Aviv to ask the Government to work to bring back the kidnapped people remaining in Gaza. Marked by two mottos ―“Everyone!” and “Now!”―, featured for the first time the voices of freed hostages. At the end, a smaller group charged against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This Monday they threaten to start a sit-in if the war cabinet does not receive them to explain what they are doing to bring back their loved ones.

