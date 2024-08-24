Two difficult days

After the gearbox problems that practically prevented him from riding in FP2 and after the rain and the very long red flag following Sargeant’s accident in FP3, it was predictable that Carlos Sainz he would have struggled in qualifying at Zandvoort, given that for the Spaniard from Ferrari those in Q1 were effectively his first laps of the weekend on the Dutch track in dry conditions.

It cannot therefore be too surprising thatElimination in Q2 of the Madrid native, who had to settle for 11th place and will start only in the sixth row tomorrow. Interviewed by Sky Sports F1 Sainz did not hide his disappointment, but also the awareness that it would be difficult to do much better with so few kilometres completed over the weekend.

Sainz’s reflections

“In this sport there are no secrets or miracles – Sainz explained – with the level that is in the grid, if you miss the only free practice session on dry ground and arrive in qualifying on a dry track it’s difficult. I tried everything to get to Q3, but something was missing. If you add to this that this weekend we are not fast and I also had Hulkenberg traffic in the second sector in the end it’s complicated to get to Q3. Tomorrow will be an attacking race to try to recover – concluded the Ferrari driver – because we will definitely go faster, but it won’t be easy to overtake. This weekend we weren’t fast and I also paid the price“.