Lenovo renews its Yoga range with products that make the most of Windows 11 and are designed for content creators with power and versatility, with the flagship Yoga Pro 9i, a laptop available in two screen sizes (14, 5″ and 16″), an innovative engineering solution with enhanced features such as Lenovo X Power, PureSight Pro displays and a range of new and updated features. The Yoga Pro line is the most powerful in the lineup and features an updated version of Lenovo X Power, a set of hardware and software features that work together for a fast and smooth creative experience. Lightning-fast e.g. video editing, preview generation, software rendering and exports, all with significant improvements in thermal efficiency management over the previous generation with a 62.5% increase in the 16-inch Yoga Pro 9i and a more than 25% increase in the 14.5-inch model.

As for the PureSight Pro mini-LED displays (with an impressive 1200 nits brightness) available on the Yoga Pro 9i, they offer unprecedented color accuracy. Updated and also available in Yoga Pro 9i but also on Yoga Pro 7, Pro 7i and Yoga Slim 7 is the new Lenovo Premium Suite, a set of new and updated hardware features designed to improve the experience with Yoga laptops. Noteworthy is the upgrade in typing experience thanks to a smoother surface of the 1.5mm keys that offer greater comfort and efficiency, with an anti-dirty coating and which make writing smoother. In addition to the keyboard, laptops with Lenovo Premium Suite integrate four microphones for a better experience during video calls and six speakers with two back-to-back subwoofers, which offer remarkable audio quality both during a meeting and when streaming live music .

As with the previous generation, all of these Yogas are equipped with Lenovo AI Engine+, which offers users faster performance, with the ability to intelligently manage power or charging needs based on what they are doing with their device . Lenovo AI Engine+ also includes Lenovo Intelligent Sense and Integrated Security, to keep performance smooth, uninterrupted, and give more protection to the user.

Designed for mobile use, the Yoga Slim 7 (with 14.5″ display) offers improved battery life in a thickness of just 13.9 mm, while the Pro 7 (14.5″) and Pro 7i (14.5″ 5″) offer advanced performance in an elegant design. The Rapid Charge Boost function allows you to get up to a maximum of 2 hours of extra use with a 15-minute quick charge.

The particularly versatile 2-in-1 convertible solution is offered with the Yoga 7 (available with a 14″ and 16″ screen), while the renewed Yoga Slim 6 (14″) is available with the new AMD Ryzen 7000 processors, for enhance performance and efficiency in a super slim device.

While creating content on the go, users can protect their devices on the go with Lenovo Smart Lock, cloud-based security software that allows them to locate, lock, wipe, and remotely recover their lost or stolen device . The new range of Slim Lenovo Yoga laptops will be available in Italy complete with Guaranteed Reliability services, for reimbursement of the purchase cost in the event of technical failure within the first year, Lenovo Premium Care, advanced support provided by real people, included for 2 years on notebooks.