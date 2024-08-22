by VALERIO BARRETTA

Verstappen, uncertain future

Max’s Future Verstappen is increasingly a question mark. In the balance is his permanence not only in Red Bull (that will depend first of all on the competitiveness of the car and then on how the relationship between his family, Helmut Marko and Christian Horner, goes), but also in Formula 1.

The three-time world champion has never hidden his intolerance for a Circus that seems to think more about money than sporting competition, adding race after race and reducing the tests. His contract with Red Bull expires at the end of 2028 and it is not at all certain that Super Max, who will then be 31 years old, will continue in Formula 1.

Verstappen’s words

“Obviously 2028 is still a long way off, however in my mind at the moment I’m not thinking about a new contract“, these are the words of the world champion.

“I just want to see how things go, starting with the new rules, I want to understand if I will enjoy it or not. Then there will also be 2026 and 2027, so there will be plenty of time to decide how things will go. I’m keeping all options open and I’m pretty relaxed about it.“. One thing is certain, Verstappen will not compete in another 200 Formula 1 Grands Prix: “I don’t think it will happen, I think I’m already in the second part of my career“.