Two officers fired and three reprimanded. These are the disciplinary measures taken by the Israeli army (IDF) against those responsible for the drone attacks that killed seven humanitarian workers from the NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK), while they were on a mission to deliver food to Gaza. According to internal investigations, the two soldiers mishandled critical information and violated the army's rules of engagement.

Antony Blinken assured that Washington will examine the report drawn up by Israel on the matter. The US Secretary of State also underlined the importance of opening new crossings for the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip.

Meanwhile, the UN Human Rights Council passed a resolution urging countries to stop selling or shipping weapons to Israel. The same resolution calls for the Jewish state to be held accountable for any war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza. “The UN condemns Israel for the war in Gaza but makes no mention of Hamas or the crimes committed on 7 October”, is the reply from the Tel Aviv Foreign Ministry.

New words of defiance towards Israel have arrived precisely from Iran, after the attack launched on Monday by Tel Aviv troops against Tehran's consulate in Damascus. The fear of retaliation coinciding with the last Friday of Ramadan forced Israel to close 28 of its embassies around the world, including the headquarters in Rome.

