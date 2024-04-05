Two officers fired and three reprimanded. These are the disciplinary measures taken by the Israeli army (IDF) against those responsible for the drone attacks that killed seven humanitarian workers from the NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK), while they were on a mission to deliver food to Gaza. According to internal investigations, the two soldiers mishandled critical information and violated the army's rules of engagement.
Antony Blinken assured that Washington will examine the report drawn up by Israel on the matter. The US Secretary of State also underlined the importance of opening new crossings for the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip.
Meanwhile, the UN Human Rights Council passed a resolution urging countries to stop selling or shipping weapons to Israel. The same resolution calls for the Jewish state to be held accountable for any war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza. “The UN condemns Israel for the war in Gaza but makes no mention of Hamas or the crimes committed on 7 October”, is the reply from the Tel Aviv Foreign Ministry.
New words of defiance towards Israel have arrived precisely from Iran, after the attack launched on Monday by Tel Aviv troops against Tehran's consulate in Damascus. The fear of retaliation coinciding with the last Friday of Ramadan forced Israel to close 28 of its embassies around the world, including the headquarters in Rome.
A senior Israeli official denies that Hamas responded to the latest proposed hostage deal
Mediators of the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas are failing to exert any pressure on the terror group, a senior Israeli official told the Times of Israel. While CNN reported today that Hamas has rejected Israel's latest hostage deal proposal, the top Israeli official says Jerusalem has yet to receive any response from the terrorist group. Hamas leader Yahya “Sinwar does not want a deal, despite Israel's enormous flexibility,” claims the senior Israeli official. “The Qatari-led mediators are not applying any pressure [su Hamas].Qatar has refrained from deporting the Hamas leaders it hosts, nor has it closed their bank accounts, which contain hundreds of millions of dollars used for terrorism,” says the senior Israeli official. “Sinwar does not want a deal. He is not interested in the suffering of his people in Gaza,” the official continues. “He is waiting for tensions to rise and for there to be further escalation.”
Middle East: CNN, USA prepares for attack by Iran
The United States is on high alert and actively preparing for a “significant” attack that could come within the next week from Iran in response to Monday's Israeli attack on Damascus. A senior administration official told CNN. Senior US officials currently believe that an attack by Iran is “inevitable”, a view shared by their Israeli counterparts. The two governments are working to prepare for what's to come, as they anticipate Iran's attack could play out in many different ways. The impending Iranian attack was a major topic of discussion during President Joe Biden's phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
