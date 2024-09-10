We are just a few hours away from the closing of registrations for the summer market and at Club Tigres UANL they still have doubts about whether they will be able to get one more signing to fill the vacancy of Not Formed in Mexico left by Luis Quiñones.
It should be remembered that last week the sports vice president of the feline institution, Gerardo Torradoassured that they do not rule out the possibility of closing one more reinforcement or otherwise registering the Brazilian center back Samir Caetano.
“The markets are open, we have a vacancy for the foreigner position we have, we are open to the possibility, looking for something that could strengthen the needs of the squad”
– Gerardo Torrado.
It should be remembered that the Brazilian defender was removed from the registers because the auriazul club had decided to sign one more NFM and get the carioca a new club, however, the latter has become complicated and they would have to resort to having to put him back in the squad.
The template of Veljko Paunovic has Nahuel Guzmán, Guido Pizarro, Joaquim Pereira, Rafael Carioca, Fernando Gorriarán, Juan Brunetta, Nicolás Ibáñez and André-Pierre Gignac as the players not trained in Mexico, so the last place will be for the possible reinforcement or Caetano.
In fact, since last week, the South American player returned to group training, so it could be a sign that the feline team has decided to return him to the squad.
After the FIFA Date, the next match for the auriazul team will be on Friday, September 13 at 8:05 p.m. from ‘El Volcán’ receiving Atlético San Luis.
