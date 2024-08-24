From ‘Total Football’ to Catenaccio

One year ago Max Verstappen with Red Bull he gave Lando Norris an abysmal gap in Qualifying, six tenths, 12 months later in Zandvoort the situation is diametrically opposite. The team from Milton Keynes has lost the advantage that allowed it to dominate in 2023 and now both world titles in this 2024 are in question.

Pole position, second Helmut Markocould still be within Max Verstappen’s reach. “I think the situation is good in terms of qualification – declared the Austrian manager as reported by motorsport-magazine – we didn’t use the full power of the power unit. Even if Qualifying were to be wet I think we would have a good chance of getting pole position, at that point even being a few tenths slower in the race shouldn’t be a problem when you’re leading the race”.

From ‘Calcio Totale’ in 2023 to Catenaccio in 2024, therefore, focusing on the fact that on nine occasions out of 14 Verstappen was the fastest in Q3. Christian Horner also focuses on the home field factor: “Here Max earns a tenth thanks to the public – said the Red Bull team principal – and we don’t know in FP2 what the mappings and fuel loads of our opponents were. It will be a very close weekend.”