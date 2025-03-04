Claudia T. Ferrero Madrid

He number of women directives in Spain falls two points With respect to a year ago, decreasing 40% achieved in the last two years until 38.4% current, according to the data collected in the report Women in Business 2025 prepared by the professional services firm Grant Thorton In Spain. In addition, it indicates that the evolution of the presence of female talent in the Senior Spanish direction has been remarkable, with an increase 4.6 percentage points in the last five years and 12.8 during the last decade, so that only 4.5% of Spanish companies do not have women in managerial positions.

Despite being the most pronounced fall of the last decadeSpain is still at the head of Europe in female leadership data in the company, occupying the sixth position worldwide. The European average reaches 34.6%, while the global, 34%, is 4.4%below the Spanish.

“Spanish companies are aware of the relationship between gender diversity and better performance and have accelerated their actions and policies in the last year, which has allowed Spain to cope again excellent positions,” he says Ramón Galcerán, president of Grant Thornton.

However, there has been a Drastic Fall of CEO women In Spain, decreasing 7 points until it is only 19.3%. Also, the number of Spanish presidents is worsestanding at 4.5%.









In this sense, «to think that having 38% of women directives is a goal and that everything we needed would be a mistake. The stagnation, with a two -point setback, shows the Importance of continuing to work To improve these figures for next year, ”he explains Isabel PereaAudit partner in Grant Thornton and leader of their commission of equity, diversity and inclusion.

To increase the number of directives in Spain, between more effective policies Incentives are found, with bonds linked to diversity objectives for employees and executives, mentoring, family conciliation measures, continuous networking or promoting the appointment of women in their board of directors, adds the report.

For its part, the 83% of Spanish companies ensure that information about the percentage of women directives are available to the publica higher rate both at the EU average (78%) and to the global (77%), demonstrating that Spain also leads in terms of transparency.

Under this perspective, it is the private sector that exerts more pressure In Spain to obtain greater transparency in gender diversity, first of all customers (48%), followed by investors (38%) and consultants (22.4%). In contrast, to 21.5% who declares to be pressed by the Administration, according to the Grant Thornton report

Two -speed progress in autonomous communities

At the regional level, The data is still positive. On the one hand, Catalonia (44.2%) and the Community of Madrid (42.2%) They are among the communities with a higher female talent rate in management positions, followed by Aragon (40.9%), Navarra (39.7%), Galicia (36.8%), the Valencian Community (36.1%), Andalusia (28.3%) or Basque Country (35.7%), according to the regions analyzed by Grant Thornton.

Regarding the difference of the number of women directives in the Autonomous Communities Regarding last yearthe advance is still unequal. On the one hand, Catalonia and Aragon, with advances of 8.2 points and 6.9 points respectively, are the communities that recorded the most notable increases, ahead of the Community of Madrid (2.2 points) and Navarra (0.7 points). On the other hand, the Valencian Community, with a drop of 7.9 percentage points, followed by Andalusia (-7.7 points), Galicia (-4.2 points) and the Basque Country (-2.3 points), are the regions that registered the greatest declines in the weight of the female managerial talent with respect to 2024.