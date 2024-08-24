Ferrari team principal insists on group

Frederic Vasseur he has always been rather lukewarm about the prospect of welcoming Adrian Newey inside the Scuderia Ferrari. “The group comes before individuals” And “1+1 doesn’t always equal 2” These were some of his statements that do not coincide with a red carpet rolled out in front of the possible arrival of the aerodynamic genius on which Aston Martin currently seems to be in pole position.

Ferrari’s team principal reiterated this position in the latest exclusive interview given to Evening Courier. Asked about the hypothetical state of the revolution Newey Vasseur replied as follows: “I have always said that the group comes first. This applies to engineers, drivers and everyone. It is not the sum of talents that generates performance but a right combination of factors. PSG has always taken the best, yet has never won the Champions League. We are on the right track instead”.

Before the summer break, Frederic Vasseur had anticipated to our microphones that in September Ferrari would define the new technical organization, a natural adjustment following the departure of technical director Enrico Cardile who said yes to the courtship of Aston Martin. The adjustment will not involve a change in the organization. “No”Vasseur replied when asked whether the technical structure will change. “The new technical director will come from outside – he added – we should announce it after Monza”.