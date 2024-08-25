Intermediate and full wet will not be needed

After two days also characterised by rain as forecasted today is a good day Zandvoort It will be characterized by clear skies.

The chances of rain during the day are around 25%but not during the Grand Prix which will start at 3pm. The maximum expected temperature is 20°Cthe wind will blow from the South-West at 35 km/h with gusts that could reach 52 km/h.

At a strategic level, the dry race does not erase all the unknownsindeed. The soft tyre seems destined to collapse soon, while it could be complicated to bring the hard compound up to temperature which could thus generate graining.