Very serious accident between scooter and car in Viareggio, the toll is very serious: the woman was only 48 years old

A very serious one accident road accident is what happened early this morning, in Viareggio. A 48-year-old woman who was riding her scooter, after the impact with a car, unfortunately died instantly, the doctors’ attempts to keep her alive were in vain.

As per usual practice, the officers who intervened on site are currently doing all they can reliefs of the case, also to understand the possible responsibilities. For now, the general information of the young woman who didn’t make it.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred around 6.30 today, Sunday 25th Augustat the crossroads between via Leonardo Da Vinci and via Buonarroti, which is located in the centre of the city of ViareggioThe woman was riding her scooter and at the moment it is not yet clear where she was headed, she probably had just left home to go to work.

However, it was just out of the blue that the unthinkable happened. For reasons that are being investigated by law enforcement, a person driving a Dacia Duster, he has it overwhelmedcausing her to fall to the ground. The situation immediately appeared desperate and those present asked for the prompt intervention of the paramedics.

Accident in Viareggio, the death of the woman and the investigations of the case

The doctors quickly arrived on the scene and tried to do everything they could, but in the end the woman, who was a resident of the municipality of Lake Towerthey could not do anything. Due to the violent impact they could not do anything but note his death.

The officers who intervened on the scene have decided to close the scene for now both ways where the accident occurred, in order to be able to take the necessary measurements.

The person who was driving the car, apparently did not report traumas so serious. However, the details that have emerged on this accident are still few and fragmentaryhaving happened only a few hours ago. Only the next few hours will be decisive in understanding what happened.