For a Dutch family from Vriezenveen, a camping holiday on the Côte d’Azur had a bitter end. The family’s sixteen-year-old daughter discovered while taking a shower that she was being filmed with a smartphone from an adjacent cabin. The sneaky filmmaker turned out to be a father of two young children from Belgium.

“When my daughter was taking a shower, after a few minutes she saw a ‘mobile phone’ appear under the partition wall of the cabins”, the victim’s mother Deborah tells the story. ,,She immediately called and heard the filmer run away. She then ran to us in complete panic and crying to tell us what had happened.”

The girl and her parents then went to the camping reception. “We looked at the images there together with the management. It showed a man in his 40s looking straight into the camera. We recognized him because we had already seen him at the campsite. We immediately confronted him with the images.” See also Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas dropped from sixth box to 14th - HS follows Bahraini gp moment by moment



Quote

His wife was embarrassed and wanted to solve the situation first by simply taking his smartphone, but of course we didn’t agree. Victim’s Mother

Father of two children

The perpetrator was just sitting outside with his family. He turned out to be the father of two children. The man initially denied that he had anything to do with the case, but when the sixteen-year-old girl could also describe the man’s thongs, he gave in to his knees.

“He stammered that it was only the first time he’s done something like this,” says Deborah. “His wife was embarrassed and first wanted to solve the situation by simply taking his smartphone, but of course we did not agree,” said the woman.

Gendarmerie

The French Gendarmerie was called in and the man was allowed to explain it at the Fréjus police station. He was held there for four hours and then they released him. Of course he also had to leave the camping site.”

The gendarmerie of Frejus. © Google Maps



Within the family, the cheerful holiday atmosphere has taken a serious blow. ,,We will stay here for a few more days, but our holiday has of course been ruined by this incident. This was really traumatic for my daughter. She now only showers in a bikini. It’s bad that you have to be wary when your children take a shower these days,” says the mother excitedly.

The family feels somewhat helpless because they receive little information from the French police. In any case, they will report this to the Belgian police, so that this case will certainly be followed up. “Who knows what that man still has on his computer,” Deborah concludes.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: