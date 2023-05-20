Have we found the next Max Verstappen in brand new F1 Academy winner Emely de Heus?

After decades of hoping that Jos Verstappen or Gijs van Lennep once again took a point in Formula 1, we have been spoiled as Dutch motorsport fans in recent years. Actually, motorsport has suddenly become a bit of our thing. We win in F1, we win in IndyCar (sometimes), we have a real racing team that becomes champion in F2… It’s all there is to it.

Barcelona

After our Beits regularly did good things in the W Series, we now also have Emely de Heus in the F1 Academy. This is the new entry-level class for women that the FIA ​​has devised to finally find that great female F1 talent. And you won’t believe it: Emely just got normal too won a racehaving previously taken pole position at the Barcelona circuit.

Breakthrough

For Emely, it seems to be some kind of breakthrough, seemingly out of the blue. Previously, let’s be realistic, at least on paper, she did not show very much in the F4. And also in the first weekends of the F1 Academy, she had to recognize her superior in pretty much the rest of the field. But now suddenly there is this ridiculous success. And that on a job that is known for ‘having a bit of everything’. If you can go fast on the Circuit de Catalunya, you should be able to go fast on most permanent circuits.

Now P8 in championship

De Heus rises from P14 to P8 in the championship thanks to the resounding victory. There are two more races scheduled this weekend, so a further increase is possible. Especially now that Emely and her MP Motorsport team seem to have found the magic formula. Who knows where this will end. We know another Dutchman who once won in Barcelona and who has made good progress since then.

Zandervoort

If you want to know how this adventure will continue, you can soon see Emely and her opponents live in action in Zandvoort. The weekend of June 22-24, the F1 Academy will be in action on the circuit in the dunes. There will then be driven in the support program of the fat cars from the DTM. Look?

This article Dutch Emely de Heus wins F1 Academy race appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



#Dutch #Emely #Heus #wins #Academy #race