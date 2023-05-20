Of Health editorial

The experts of the Italian Society of Internal Medicine, after a review of the scientific literature, summarize the rules for living longer and in health. Any diet should always be done on the advice of the doctor

Everyone wishes to live longer and, above all, in good health and, for decades, many scientists have been dedicated to the search for the elixir of life, looking for it in the folds of DNA and in food. After all, Hippocrates already invited people to make their own medicine out of food. Now the experts of the Italian Society of Internal Medicine, in the light of the most recent scientific evidenceafter an extensive literature review summarize the rules to live longer and healthier: eat little and in limited intervals, never too late at night.

Eat less (but in a controlled way) Today the mechanisms of aging are largely known and some strategies are beginning to be developed to counteract it, including thecontained power supplythat is eat less but without depriving yourself of essential nutrients. The protective mechanisms identified so far are all related to calorie restriction, experts agree. To obtain beneficial effects (with a sort of "internal cleansing" which, in addition to removing deteriorated and potentially dangerous components, also stimulates cell regeneration) sufficient reduce the calories introduced in the diet. Eat less, but always in a controlled wayinduces a reset of our metabolism to a lower level and, by consuming less, less wear and tear is determined.

Calorie restriction and anti-aging effect So far the theory, but how to apply calorie restriction to the anti-aging effect in practice? explains Professor Giorgio Sesti, president of the Italian Society of Internal Medicine:From a practical point of view, calorie restriction can be implemented according to different approaches, to be adapted to the needs of the individual and his possibilities. But it must be said that these are theoretical extrapolations of what has been observed on cellular and animal models as well as on surrogate markers of longevity in health; at the moment, in fact, scientific proof exists for none of these approaches documenting it definitively effectiveness in extending healthy life, because the results of ongoing studies will only be observed in a few decades. Someone preliminary evidence for this to happen also in man come from the CALERIE study recently published in nature aging: one 25 percent calorie restriction slows down DNA methylation processes (linked to many aging processes) after just two years.

Watch out for ultra-refined foods But sticking to strict calorie restriction for long periods of time is difficult, so scientists are looking for ways that are less penalizing. One of these is the selective restriction of ultra-refined foods, explain the internists. Numerous epidemiological evidences suggest that a diet rich in ultra-refined foods (white flour, sugar, etc.) is associated with an increased risk of developing chronic degenerative diseases and early cognitive decline.

Intermittent fasting Another possible route is intermittent fasting, which is currently all the rage for weight loss. From the point of view of anti-aging calorie restriction, an effective approach could be to alternate days of almost fasting with days in which we eat in normal quantities. The topic at the center of many controversies (even not strictly scientific), but very serious. So much so that it also finds space in the group’s publications NaturesSesti explains.

Fasting-mimicking diet Then there is the “way” of fasting-mimicking diet which consists in carrying out 5-day cycles of a low-calorie diet every 3-4 months, formulated in such a way as to reproduce the metabolic effects of fasting. This would facilitate adherence to the diet.

Eating late favors degenerative pathologies Among the emerging proposals is the time-restricted eating (limited time eating) – explains Alessandro Laviano associate professor of Internal Medicine at the La Sapienza University of Rome -. Since the first inducer of cellular activity is lightthis approach suggests to restrict the time window in which food can be fed to less than 12 hours, better if 8-10 hours, synchronizing it with sunlight (a sort of "from sunrise to sunset"). At least five days a week. indeed, I know that eating late in the evening is associated with a greater risk of chronic degenerative diseaseswhile eating "with natural light" seems to reduce the inflammatory state and could facilitate weight loss.

No to do-it-yourself Remember Professor Sesti: It should be emphasized that change your diet and body weight it can also have the opposite effect and negatively affect one’s biological age. which is why these approaches, especially the more experimental ones, must always be taken on medical advice and from him monitored to have a global view of the risks and benefits.

Anti-aging foods In practice, the anti-aging diet is above all a restrictive diet in terms of calories, to be taken in a limited time window. However, there is no great scientific evidence of the existence of anti-aging foodswith the exception of thewaterfall and of the foods rich in polyamines (for example: fermented cheeses, wheat germ, etc.). On the contrary, there is currently no evidence relating to the anti-aging effect of many trendy foods (for example: kefir, Goji berries, Aai berries).