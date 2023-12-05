Dutch students are increasingly scoring worse in mathematics, reading and science. Their performance has fallen sharply in recent years, but so have children in many other countries, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). It compared the performance of 15-year-olds in 81 affiliated countries and territories.
